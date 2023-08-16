Dylan

Dylan Cummings, how a senior, has been the Cougar QB since 10th grade.

 Jon Namyst

It’s still summer for a while yet, but autumn is sneaking up on us. Just ask all the athletes who started practicing for the 2023 season Monday. Here’s a rundown of those teams — five of whom went to state tournaments last year — and when their seasons will start. 

The Centennial football team, under coach Mike Diggins, is coming off an 8-3 season that included two playoff wins and a No. 7 ranking in the state. And they’ve got more returning starters than usual (nine), including third-year quarterback Dylan Cummings and three other all-district picks: Timmy Ball, Will Quick and Marcus Whiting. The Cougars will open against Coon Rapids at home Thursday, Aug. 31.

