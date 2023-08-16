It’s still summer for a while yet, but autumn is sneaking up on us. Just ask all the athletes who started practicing for the 2023 season Monday. Here’s a rundown of those teams — five of whom went to state tournaments last year — and when their seasons will start.
The Centennial football team, under coach Mike Diggins, is coming off an 8-3 season that included two playoff wins and a No. 7 ranking in the state. And they’ve got more returning starters than usual (nine), including third-year quarterback Dylan Cummings and three other all-district picks: Timmy Ball, Will Quick and Marcus Whiting. The Cougars will open against Coon Rapids at home Thursday, Aug. 31.
First to open their season as always will be the tennis squad under longtime coach Arnie Lamers. They will host Forest Laker this Friday, Aug. 19. The Cougars, 12-8 last year, have four starters back, led by all-conference pick Lauren Klein at No. 1 singles.
Centennial girls cross country looks to be one of the best teams in the state this fall. They were conference champs and placed fourth in the state meet in 2022, and will return five runners who placed in the top half at state, led by Kylie Nelson (21st at state) and Abby Smith (33rd). The Cougar boys team was also section champions last year and placed third in the conference. Both teams are coached by Ryan Evans and will open Thursday, Aug. 24, in Duluth.
Centennial volleyball is coming off a fifth-place finish in the 2022 state tournament with a 27-5 overall record. They are under new leadership as Nicole Christensen took over for Jackie Rehbein-Manthey, who retired after 20 years. The Cougars will rebuild around their lone returning starter, the standout 6-foot-3 sophomore Elena Hoecke. The Cougars will open against Moorhead at New Prague on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Cougar girls soccer, coached by Christa Carlson, was 14-3 last year, won their section and lost to state runner-up Edina in the first round at state. They’ll return several of their best players including all-conference picks Addi Van Zee (scoring leader) and Jordan Metz (goalie). The Cougars will lift the lid at home Thursday, Aug. 24, against White Bear Lake.
Cougar boys soccer, under coach Jeff Ottosen, is a solid program every year like the girls. They were 10-7 last season and return about half their starters including all-conference Noah Marquard (defense) and Maximo Chavez Correa (midfield). The Cougars will begin hosting St. Cloud Tech on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The girls swim team, under a new coach, Brandee Gough, has about a dozen holdovers from a team that placed fifth in the section, headed by diver Kathryne Woelfel, two-time state qualifier. The Cougars will open at the conference relays Thursday, Aug. 24 in Blaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.