Cougar divers: Team within a team is strong again

Diving is not all soaring, spinning and showing off. Sometimes it’s smacking, too. As in, your bare foot against the board.
“I love the free-falling feeling in the air — unless, of course, that means I’m going to smack,” quips Kate Woelfel, current leader of Centennial’s perennially strong diving group.
“I’ve hit the board my fair share of times. We have all definitely had some wonderful smacks over the years. The team honestly finds it funny when someone smacks.”
That’s a risk you take to be a diver but there are so many plusses if you’re brave and coordinated enough to be one. At practice, they just dive. There’s no calisthenics, no endless back and forth in the pool, no staring at the black line below you. “We don’t do any of that. Diving is fun,” said Rylie McCullough, senior diver and co-captain.
They’re like a team within a team. “We are a pretty close group,” said Woelfel. “It’s seriously awesome to have a group of people that understand you better than you understand yourself.”
And propelling through the air can be intoxicating, as gymnasts, pole vaulters and trampolinists also know. McCulloch, in fact, competes with a trampoline club, a form of gymnastics, the rest of the year. “Diving was an easy transition for me,” said McCulloch.
Woelfel has placed first and McCulloch second in all six dual meets and they finished 2-3 at true-team sectionals. Sophomore Mia Bjerketvedt and junior Maddie Haider have also placed consistently, giving the Cougars a consistent source of points.
Beth Manson has coached the Centennial divers for 11 years. (Head coach Pete Crawford handles the swimmers.) Manson also operates ABC Diving Club with the Anoka and Blaine diving coaches. She teaches math in the Robbinsdale district.
“We’ve always had good divers,” Manson said. “We’ve had divers in the state meet, I’d say ten or more times. Five or six times in my years coaching.”
Manson was an up-and-coming Cougar diver herself until she had one of those “smacks,” which in her case was serious, causing a fractured foot, her junior year. Then she was in a car accident her senior year, and had surgery for a leg condition as a freshman in college, causing her to give up diving for good. About that time, she took up coaching, after being asked to help at a camp.
One of her diving teammates was Stacy Truman, a 2001 graduate who has held the Cougar records for over two decades — 250.50 for six dives and 435.50 for 11 dives. Truman was an all-stater and dived for the Minnesota Gophers.
Woelfel, just a freshman in her third varsity season, is the most promising Cougar diver since Truman. A state qualifier last year in eighth grade, she scored her personal-best 235.35 last week. Truman’s records are among her goals. “We’re close but still got a little bit to go,” she said about the six-dive record. “I’m about 15 points off.”
Woelfel’s best dives are a forward double “somie” (somersault) pike, forward 2 1/2 somie tuck, and inward 1 1/2 somie tuck. “Kate has no fear,” said Manson, who has coached her since fifth grade. “She has great power and control that allows her to get awesome height which is needed for diving.”
McCulloch, drawing on her trampoline background, favors twisty dives. Her best are a forward double somie tuck, forward somie with two twists, and back somie 1 1/2 twist. Bjerketvedt also favors twisting dives. Haider’s best dives are her inwards; her 1 1/2 somie tuck at true-team sectionals was especially sharp.
Manson has a relatively small group of five this year. “We’ve had as many as 11,” she said. Maddie Haider, a junior, has also placed in a meet. The fifth diver is Natasha Timko, a seventh-grade prospect on the JV.
Woelfel, a year-round diver, summarized, “Diving is such a mental sport, and some days I feel like that makes me a stronger person, and some days all I want to do is cry. But every time I ask myself if I want to quit, the answer is always no, because diving has become such an important part of my life.”
