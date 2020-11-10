Jesus Galvan-Garcia picked up his third all-conference honor and was named Most Valuable Player on the Centennial boys soccer team. The senior midfielder was also named to the coaches association all-state second team.
Joining Galvan-Garcia on the all-North Suburban Conference team were senior twin forwards Will Miers and Garrett Miers. They were the scoring leaders as Will had six goals and five assists and Garrett five of each.
Getting honorable mentions were junior goalie Isaac Verde and senior midfielders Zach Ciampone, Ben Sproull and Lokeng Moua. The team’s most improved honor went to Cal Babiash, sophomore midfielder/defender.
The Cougars were 8-4-2 overall, 5-4-2 in conference, and won the Section 7AA title. They allowed only 12 goals in 14 games and Verke had a .851 save percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.