Four Centennial players were named to the all-Northwest Suburban Conference team. They are senior defender Reese Littlefield and three juniors: midfielder Brol Scherman, attacker Logan Adams and long stick midfielder Jacob Robinson.
Littlefield, Scherman and Adams were also named to the all-section team.
Top honors went to Scherman, named second-team all-state by the state coaches association and second-team all-metro by the Star-Tribune.
Getting all-NWSC honorable mentions were seniors Cooper Larson and Kai Hermodson and, junior Kellen Krumwiede.
The Cougars were 11-5 overall and 9-2 in the conference.
Most of their scoring came from Scherman with 58 goals and 13 assists and Adams with 47 goals and 27 assists. Krumwiede and Solomon Marshall had 12 goals each. Goalie Triton Kramer compiled a .570 save percentage. Ground ball leaders were Jacob Robinson with 47, Tyler Case 46, Adams 44, Scherman 42, Krumwiede 36, and Larson 35.
