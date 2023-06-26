Centennial golfers named to the all-Northwest Suburban team were senior Hayden Frank, who averaged 77.3 strokes, and junior Harper Searles, who averaged 78.8. Getting honorable mentions were senior Hunter Ubel and freshman Cooper Daikawa. Centennial place fifth of 13 teams in the conference and placed fifth in Section 5AAA.

