Cougar baseball team win 3 straight days

The Centennial Cougars defeated Minneapolis Washburn 9-3 on Friday at Harmon Killebrew Field in Minneapolis, their third win in three days.
Drew Molitor rapped a home run and single, scoring three runs and driving home two. Chase Granzow was 2-for-4 (double, two runs), Xander Streit 2-for-5 (triple, RBI), and Brady Ivory 2-for-4 (double, RBI). Will Whelan pitched five innings for the win (three hits, nine strikeouts, two runs). Danny Howell finished with two scoreless innings, striking out four.
The Cougars tipped Totino-Grace 10-6 on Thursday as Ivory slammed a three-run homer in the fourth and Howell delivered a two-run double to break a 6-6 tie in the sixth. Ivory pitched four innings (four runs, five strikeouts) and got the win.
Hunter Belting threw five shutout innings in a 9-0 win over Coon Rapids on Wednesday. Granzow threw the last two innings and hit a two-run single. Rapping two each each were Vinny Wry (two RBI’s), Howell (triple, two runs), and Streit. Jake Slipka had a double, walk and three RBIs.
