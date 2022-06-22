Four members of the Centennial baseball team got all-Northwest Suburban Conference honors, led by Jake Skipka, who was also selected for the coaches association all-star series.
Slipka, senior designated hitter, was joined by Drew Molitor, senior infield/pitcher; Brendan Hemr, senior outfielder; and Will Whelan, junior pitcher/first baseman; on the all-conference team. Honorable mentions went to Caden Klebba, senior catcher/pitcher, and Aaron Skrypek, senior outfielder.
The Cougars had a .338 team batting average and scored 7.8 runs per game in posting a 15-9 record, including 7-6 in conference.
Slipka batted .455 with six doubles, a homer, 21 RBI’s and 20 runs. Molitor batted .409 with six doubles, a triple, 22 RBI’s and 13 runs. Whelan batted .400, hit three of the team’s 10 homers, led with 25 RBI’s, 14 walks and a .533 on-base-percentage.
Anders Wessman had a .360 average with 14 runs, playing 12 of the 24 games. Vinny Wry batted .351 with 25 runs and 14 RBI’s. Hemr led with 29 runs while hitting .341 with nine doubles, a triple, and 15 RBI’s. Peyton Streit hit .333 with 13 runs. Brady Ivory led with 23 RBI’s while hitting .278 with two homers, six doubles, a triple, and 15 runs. Skrypek hit .286 with one homer, led with 14 walks and scored 16 runs.
Molitor and Klebba led the pitching staff. Molitor had a 5-2 record and 1.74 earned-run-average in 40 1/3 innings with 31 strikeouts and just seven walks. Klebba was 4-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 35 1/3 innings with 23 strikeouts and just four walks. Whelan had a 3-4 mark and ERA of 6.00, striking out 40 in 25 2/3 innings along with 20 walks and seven hit batters.
