Cougar athletes in summer workouts after go-ahead

There may or may not be a fall season for high school sports, but athletes on some teams have started mid-summer workouts.
“We are proceeding and preparing as if we are playing,” said Mike Diggins, Centennial Cougar football coach. “We are not using footballs, and we are following the CDC guidelines.”
June 15 was designated by the Minnesota State High School League as the earliest starting date for the summer coaching waiver period. It’s normally the first Monday in June.
These were the first high school sports activities of any kind since early March when the Covid-19 pandemic halted all activities.
The high schools got the go-ahead for limited workouts under guidelines the MSHSL set forth with recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health.
The football team had about 130 players working out in grades 9-12.
“We are using body weight exercises and speed/agility drills,” Diggins said. “Hopefully by July 15 we can be in the weight room.”
The guys are “super excited to get back together,” said Zach Frank, senior tight end. “It’s been a blast so far.”
“It’s good to be back with the team but it’s a little different with Covid,” said Justin Doce, senior running back.
They are following the guidelines, Frank said, such as staying apart, and “when we pull tires, we all have our own belt and they are sanitized before the next group.”
With no weights, the players are doing “lots of cardio and running, pushes, lunges, pulling tires, things like that,” Doce said.
Asked if the players speculate on whether they will be able to play games, Frank said, “We’ve talked about that, a little, but we are all pretty confident we’ll have a season. We’re excited.” Doce added, “We’re preparing for a season.”
The Quad Community Press contacted all fall coaches. Other responses included:
“The cross country runners are having captains' practices, for those interested, at parks, consisting of form drills, core workouts, and a run,” said Neil Kruse, who coaches both boys and girls.
“They're supposed to practice the physical distancing recommended by the governor, health department and CDC,” Kruse said. “It's tough to run with someone while six or more feet apart, but they'll figure it out.”
A camp for grades 2-9 slated for July 13-17 is still planned “with modifications,” he said, along with an “email-it-in” event, the Golden Gallop, the same week, in which runners time themselves running two or four miles on their own.
The Cougar tennis team has been out on the courts.
“The girls have been hitting on their own and as a team,” coach Arnie Lamers said. “They will be trying to schedule voluntary practices a few times a week.”
Volleyball requires a gymnasium. “Unfortunately we are not able to have open gym yet,” said coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey.
Girls soccer players have “open turf soccer” every Tuesday morning, said coach Ginger Flohaug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.