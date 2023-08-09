When Centennial opens its volleyball season, there will be a different person presiding over the huddles for the first time in 20 years. Nicole Christensen is the new coach, replacing Jackie Rehbein-Manthei, who stepped down after two decades at the helm.
"I'm very excited to be joining this successful program,” Christensen stated in an article on the school web site, “and to continue to build on the already strong foundation. My heart lies in youth development and I can't wait to share my passion with this community."
Rehbein-Manthei had a good season to quit on last year as her Cougars won Section 7AAA, lost in the first round at state, then won twice to take home the fifth-place trophy. She informed the school in xxxx that she was retiring from the position.
Christensen, 34, has coached for 17 years at various levels, including Anoka-Ramsey Community College the past two seasons. She was B squad coach and later varsity assistant at her native Forest Lake over a nine-year stretch. She started out coaching club volleyball at Norwood Young America while in college. In Forest Lake’s volleyball association she coached 12U through 18U and was the group’s coaching advisor.
At Forest Lake, Christensen set the career record for digs during a three-year tenure as libero. She was also an Alpine Skier and a golfer. At Gustavus Adolphus, she was a member of the golf team.
