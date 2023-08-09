When Centennial opens its volleyball season, there will be a different person presiding over the huddles for the first time in 20 years. Nicole Christensen is the new coach, replacing Jackie Rehbein-Manthei, who stepped down after two decades at the helm.

"I'm very excited to be joining this successful program,” Christensen stated in an article on the school web site, “and to continue to build on the already strong foundation. My heart lies in youth development and I can't wait to share my passion with this community."

