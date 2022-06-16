Brody Pass made the best of his long-awaited first state golf tournament appearance, tying for seventh place in Class 3A with two solid rounds this week.
The Centennial senior shot 74 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday at Bunker Hills for a total of 146, earning a spot on the podium to close his prep career.
“All in all, I was pretty happy to be able to bounce back, after a rough start, and post pretty solid scores today, and put myself in the top ten,” Pass reflected.
A varsity golfer since eighth grade, Pass barely missed qualifying for state as a junior when he lost a playoff for the last slot. This year he qualified by placing third in Section 5AAA.
Coach Chris Kopp assessed: “I’d say his ball-striking is best part of his game. Plus, he’s mentally strong and doesn’t let anything bother him.”
Centennial had two state qualifiers. Caden Lick, also a senior, had a tough first day, shooting 89, then cruised to a 76 on Wednesday for a 165 total, placing 72nd.
Pass said his best round this year was 68 at Keller. His best round at Bunker Hills, where the Cougars had five tournaments, was 70.
On Wednesday, he suffered a double bogey in the first round with a bad third shot resulting in a penalty and finished three above par on the first nine. He shook it off and went three under par in the last nine, making three birdies. “I knew I had a lot of easy holes left where I could make birdies, so I wasn’t too worried,” he said.
A couple highlights:
On No. 1, after a bad dive into the trees, he steered an approach shot from 168 yards over a tree to within eight feet and sank a putt breaking right to left for a birdie. “That was a good start to the back nine,” he said.
On the last hole, he was up against a fence and then electrical boxes, but a judge granted him releases (“because they’re both man-made”), and he capitalized. Still in the woods, he sent a low hook six iron shot into the right green side bunker, chipped out of the sand close to the pin, and made a par putt to stay in the top ten.
Also a hockey player at Centennial, Pass will play college golf at Purdue-Northwest, a Division II college just south of Chicago, and he has a busy golfing summer planned with several qualifying tournaments coming up.
Tying for the championship were Nate Stevens of Northfield, Owen Rexing of Rosemount and Jack Wetzel of Edina, all with 140.
