The Centennial Cougars are a state tournament team for the first time since 2010 after battling past Forest Lake 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 on Thursday evening for the Section 7AAAA championship.
The top-seeded Cougars led most of the match and fended off several rallies by the No. 3 seeded, defending champion Rangers, at Blaine High School.
“I was so nervous, but so excited, too, at the same time,” said a beaming Mattie Petersen, a four-year varsity veteran, about the chance to play for a state berth. “And we accomplished it. We did it. We are so looking forward to playing in the state tournament.”
The Cougars will take 25-4 record into the state Class 4A tournament starting Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.
Andi Koslowski, Cougar senior, rattled off 12 kills, while freshman Elena Hoecke added 10 and señior Cassi Sosinski seven.
Forest Lake (21-8) was led by Bethany Weiss, one of the state’s top all-around athletes, with 14 kills. Kaysie Bakke was next with nine kills.
Forest Lake defeated Centennial 26-28, 25-18, 15-10 in the finals of the Cougars invitational tournament on Oct. 1, so the teams knew each other well.
“We just wanted to play with a lot of energy. We had to want it more than them,” said Petersen, senior libero.
Centennial roared to a 22-13 lead in the first game with powerful hitting around the dial. Forest Lake suddenly turned things around and pulled within 23-21.
The Cougars called time out. Back on the court, they got a break as the Rangers tipped a ball out of bounds. Then the 6-foot-3 Hoecke got the 25th point, alertly tipping the ball deep into the corner when the Rangers were drawn up too far.
In the second game, the Cougars led 13-8 and 16-11. The Rangers pulled within 18-16. Centennial fended them off, getting a big point when Hoecke stuff-blocked Weiss to open a 22-18 lead. Hoecke again got the 25th point on a deep tip over the defense.
“We scouted them pretty well and looked for their open spots,” Hoecke said. “It’s good to mix it up with tips when we’re not getting kills with spikes.”
Looking energized, excited, and confident, the Cougars had another battle in game three but stayed in front of the Rangers and earned their ticket to the Xcel Energy Center.
This will be Centennial’s third state tournament. They went in 2009 and 2010.
Other teams qualifying Thursday were Stillwater, East Ridge, Rogers, Chaska, Wayzata, and Burnsville. Top-ranked Lakeville North will duel No. 4 Northfield in their section final Saturday.
