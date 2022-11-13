Centennial’s stellar 2022 volleyball season has ended with a pair of state tournament victories and the Cougars took home the consolation championship (fifth place) trophy on Saturday morning. 

The Cougars came from behind repeatedly to defeat Chaska 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18 at Xcel Energy Center. After losing to Lakeville North 3-0 Wednesday and defeating Stillwater 3-1 Thursday and then Chaska, the Cougars had a final 27-5 record.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.