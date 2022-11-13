Centennial’s stellar 2022 volleyball season has ended with a pair of state tournament victories and the Cougars took home the consolation championship (fifth place) trophy on Saturday morning.
The Cougars came from behind repeatedly to defeat Chaska 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18 at Xcel Energy Center. After losing to Lakeville North 3-0 Wednesday and defeating Stillwater 3-1 Thursday and then Chaska, the Cougars had a final 27-5 record.
“The team played with a lot of mental tenacity to recover from multiple deficits,” coach Jackie Rehbein Manthey said. “We have had other comebacks, but not as many as we did in this last match. I think this group of seniors took it upon themselves to keep their season going and they wanted to end it on a win.”
This marked the first time in program history, she added, that Centennial closed a season with a win. They had two previous state trips, in 2009 and 2010.
Andi Kowslowski rattled off 21 kills for the Cougars. Cassi Sosinski added 10, Elena Hoecke eight, Ingrid Noha seven and Makayla Speed three. Ash McClellan supplied 30 assists and Noha nine. Kowlowski also led with 21 digs. Petersen had 16, Noha 14, and Ashley Friedman 11. Sosinski made five blocks, Speed and Hoecke four each and Alyssa Draheim two.
Against Chaska, the Cougars trailed 22-17 in game one but surged at end to win 25-23, capped by an Andi Koslowski kill. They were down 24-21 in game two and pulled ahead 25-24 but could not nail it down and the Hawks rallied to win 27-25.
Chaska (24-8) had Ella Christ with 18 kills and Avery Rosenberg and Sasha Board 14 each. Katrina Thompson made 45 assists.
The Cougars trailed 17-11 in game three, caught up at 19-19 on an ace by Petersen, and pulled it out 25-22 with Hoecke slamming down the clincher.
No such suspense was needed in game four. Centennial played with high confidence while Chaska, after three strong games, appeared out of synch. The Cougars pulled away 14-7 and held the seven point lead with the help of three kills on overpasses, two by Noha and one by Speed.
It was a good one to quit on for 12 seniors: Petersen, Koslowski, Noha, Speed, Sosinski, Draheim, McClellan, Ashley Friedman, Grace Christensen, Annie Richtsmeier, and Sam Gerten.
