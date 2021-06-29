Girls lacrosse: Awards, leaders announced for 12-3 Cougar team
The Centennial girls lacrosse team had five members named to all-Northwest Suburban Conference (NWSC) after the Cougars, coached by Gary Nelson, posted a 12-3 overall record and 10-2 in conference.
Named all-NWSC were Ella O’Hearn, sophomore attacker (59 goals, 29 assists, 94 ground balls); Callie Cody, sophomore midfielder (45 goals, 13 assists, 43 ground balls); Neila Haney, junior midfielder (43 goals, 39 assists, 79 ground balls, 67 draw controls); Sabrina Francis, senior midfielder (21 goals, 17 assists, 52 ground balls, 42 draw controls); and Olivia Wlaschin, junior defender (43 ground balls). Honorable mentions went to Sabra Brouillet, senior midfielder, and Sydney Chance-Farley, junior midfielder.
Team awards, voted by teammates, went to Haney (most valuable), Cody (offense), Brouillet (defense); and sophomore midfielder Anna Jarpey (most improved). Named all-section first team were Haney and Wlaschin; named second team were O’Hearn and Cody.
Boys lacrosse: Honors, leaders for conference champ Cougars listed
Five members of Centennial’s champion boys lacrosse team were named to the all-Northwest Suburban Conference team and six others got honorable mention. The Cougars, coached by Jonathan Beach, were 11-0 in conference and finished 11-3 overall.
Named all-conference were Leo Troje, senior long stick midfielder (LSM) (led with 73 ground balls); Andreas Bramscher, senior goalkeeper (0.593 save percentage, 6.24 goals-against-average); Noah Berger, junior attacker (points leader with 27 goals, 14 assists); Sam Rodriguez, junior midfielder (21 goals); and Matt Everson, junior defender and LSM (43 ground balls, 22 forced turnovers).
Getting honorable mentions were Mason Wistrcill, senior defender (38 ground balls, 22 forced turnovers); Ike Ankrum, senior midfielder (led with 22 assists); AJ Carls, junior midfielder (41 ground goals, 17-for-35 on face-offs); Max Taylor, senior defender (37 ground balls); Matt Clough, senior attacker (20 goals); and Eli Ward, senior midfielder (33 ground balls, nine goals).
Isaiah Ward, junior attacker, had 23 goals, second on the team.
Baseball: Cougars honors, leaders announced after an 18-7 season
The Centennial baseball team had four all-conference selections after an 18-7 season, including 9-4 in the Northwest Suburban Conference (NWSC) and 3-2 in the section. The Cougars were coached by Jacob Howells.
Named all-NWSC were Danny Howell, senior outfielder/pitcher (0.356 average, four triples, three homers, 20 RBIs, 3-0 pitching record with 0.34 ERA in 20.7 innings); Chase Granzow, junior pitcher/outfielder (0.364 average, three homers, seven doubles, 12 RBIs, 16 runs, two saves and 3.16 ERA in 24.7 innings); Brady Ivory, junior pitcher/outfielder (0.259 average, two homers, 19 RBIs, 5-1 pitching record, 2.28 ERA in 30.7 innings); and sophomore infielder Vinny Wry (0.377 average, 11 RBIs, 16 runs).
Honorable mentions went to senior infielder Xander Streit (0.345 average, four doubles, two triples, two homers, 17 RBIs, 22 runs) and senior pitcher Hunter Belting (5-1 record, 3.07 ERA, 41 innings, 43 strikeouts).
Named to All-Section 7AAAA were Jake Slipka, senior outfielder (0.365 average, 23 RBIs, 18 runs, nine doubles, one homer); junior outfielder Brendan Hemr (7-for-11 with a homer, 0.637 average, five RBIs) and Belting.
— Bruce Strand
