The Centennial Lakes Little League Association is marking its 65th season of operation this summer. And since 2021, the group has partnered with the Centennial Lakes Fast-Pitch Association after enacting the merger of two competing local softball groups.
Pat Mahr has been the association leader for 35 years, starting in 1989 when the previous guy left due to a dispute.
“His daughter Jessica was playing at the time and he didn’t want the program to fold,” said Chris Reff, one of eight board members. “Pat jumped in, not really understanding how big things would ever get.”
Here’s how big it got: the baseball association now has 48 teams with 582 kids, and the softball association has 27 teams with 255 kids, for a total of 75 teams and 837 kids playing ball.
“I planned to do it just that one year, and now I’ve been here 35 years. A lot has changed. We had maybe 20 teams total back then,” mused Mahr, who, with Jessica, coached a T-Ball team with his twin grand-daughters last summer.
Mahr is a daily fixture at Lexington Memorial in the summer, and works practically every day in the winter on association projects as well, Reff said.
Softball is played mostly at Lexington Fields and Sunrise Park. Baseball is played on fields through the four cities: Carl Eck/Lions, Lexington Memorial, Rice Lake, La Motte and Sunrise. “We have so many teams now, it’s a difficult process to schedule all,” said Reff. “A great problem to have.”
Baseball teams usually play two evenings per week. Softball has double-headers twice a week with 65-minute time limits. There’s also occasional weekend tournaments. The kids also practice two evenings a week during the season. They start practicing in mid-March.
The massive organization is funded by registration fees, donations, and concession stands, along with hosting tournaments. Among the expenses is the grounds crew, which provides summer employment for local teenagers.
At the very youngest levels, there’s T-Ball for ages 4-5 boys and girls mixed, hitting off tees; then Coach Pitch ball for ages 6-8, with coaches pitching; and at age nine, they start pitching themselves in the AAA Development League. Next step is “Majors” for ages 10-12 which has tryouts, with kids assigned to either the International League, American League or National League, representing three levels of competition.
Rick Thomas, the Cougars varsity softball coach, participates in the association’s winter training sessions, and hosts one himself with his players helping. He even coached a team once when a parent coach could not be found. Rick’s wife, Anne, served as league administrator, and their own three kids went through the baseball and softball programs.
Centennial regularly hosts district tournaments and has hosted state tournaments. This year, they will host a district tourney at Carl Eck/Lions on the weekend of July 11-12.
Along with in-house competition, some association teams play at other league locations around the metro area. Baseball has all-star teams (for 12-year-olds) formed in June to play regional and state tournaments through July. They hope to qualify for the Midwest Regional in Indiana, and of course the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
Local teams have done well in tournaments, Mahr said: “Our boys have been quite dominant for the past 20 years. We’ve had teams go to regionals four times, which is one step away from the World Series. Maybe someday.”
Centennial’s softball program is “very competitive, and is the largest in the state,” said Reff. Their levels are 10U, 12U, 14U and HS (16U and 18U combined), all competing with teams in other communities. Softball teams play through July, ending at state tournaments trying to qualify for nationals.
There’s also an 8U program that has been very popular, Reff said, with eight other associations participating for a total of 24 teams.
Ball-playing doesn’t end when school starts. There’s a Fall Ball season in August and September with a large signup for each level.
One highlight every year is Twins Night. The Twins have hosted Little League Nights for decades, with all the leagues around the state invited, but Centennial’s turnout was always so huge that the Twins gave Centennial its own night. This year it was Friday, June 3, with about 1,100 kids and family attending the game, Mahr said.
All the kids have a “parade” a half-hour before game time when they walk around the field on the warning track. Nine players are chosen by a drawing for a special treat: taking the field with the players. “The kids run out on the field to their player’s position,” Mahr said, “and when the Twins starting lineup is announced, they run out and stand next Centennial kid, with the kid’s name announced also. It’s really a thrill for the kids.”
