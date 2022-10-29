The Centennial Cougars rode a relentless ground game to a 41-24 win over Park of Cottage Grove in their Class 6A state playoff opener Friday evening.
The Cougars, who rushed for 378 yards, are 7-2 with five straight wins. They will host Edina (4-5) next Friday. The Hornets beat Blaine 35-28.
Marcus Whiting led with four touchdowns and 141 yards on 21 carries. The junior defensive lineman who had fullback duties added three games ago scored on runs of one, one, 10 and 19 yards.
Daylen Cummings ran 12 times for 69 yards and a one-yard touchdown, while completing five of six passes for 78 yards. Ty Burgoon toted 13 times for 73 yards, with a 10-yard touchdown, and caught two passes for 64 yards.
Park unleashed two big scoring plays in the first quarter — a 78-yard pass play from Sam Berrey to O.T. Omot, and a 97-yard run by Derrick Brown — and led 14-7 at the first stop.
Brown added a 10-yard TD run later and totaled 149 yards in 17 carries. Berrey hit 13 of 23 passes for 264 yards, with Omot snagging four for 143 yards.
Centennial had its highest point total of the season while giving up the most points in any of their seven wins. They also gave up 24 points in a 24-17 loss to unbeaten Maple Grove.
Centennial ….. 7 21 7 6 — 41
Cen — Daylen Cummings 1 run (Eli Nowacki kick)
Park — O.T. Omot 78 pass from Sam Berrey (Matthew Kamande kick)
Cen — Ty Burgoon 9 run (run failed)
Park — Derrick Brown 97 run (Kamande kick)
Cen — Marcus Whiting 1 run (Nowacki kick)]
Cen — Whiting 10 run (Cummings run)
Park — Kamande 27 field goal
Cen — Whiting 19 run (Nowacki kick)
Cen — Whiting 1 run (Nowacki kick)
Park — Brown 10 run (Kamande kick)
Rushing — Centennial 67-378, Park 21-163
Passing — Centennial 5-6-78, 0 int; Park 13-23-264, 1 int
Offensive plays-yards — Centennial 73-456, Park 44-427
Rushing — Whiting 21-141, Burgoon 13-73, Cummings 12-69, Owen Ringen 7-35, Dylan Carver 5-20, Will Quick 5-16, Tyson Bautsch 2-10, Jaden Hill 1-9
Passing — Cummings 5-6-78, 0 int
Receiving — Burgoon 2-64, Josh Lee 2-14, Quick 1-0
