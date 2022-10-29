Marcus

Marcus Whiting breakds free for one of his four touchdowns.

 Jon Namyst

The Centennial Cougars rode a relentless ground game to a 41-24 win over Park of Cottage Grove in their Class 6A state playoff opener Friday evening.

The Cougars, who rushed for 378 yards, are 7-2 with five straight wins. They will host Edina (4-5) next Friday. The Hornets beat Blaine 35-28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.