A rowing team including Skylar Dahl, Centennial junior, placed 10th of 85 entrants in the sport’s biggest events, the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, on Oct. 20.
Twin Cities Youth Rowing made a big jump from 35th place last year to 10th this year in the Women’s Youth Fours category.
In its 55th year, the Head of the Charles is the largest two-day rowing event in the world, with about nine thousand athletes in 55 races. The race is a three-mile course on the Charles River from Boston University to Northeastern University.
Dahl’s role is the Stroke position, responsible for following direction from the coxswain in setting the stroke rate. Her teammates are Claire Willett (coxswain), Elsa Bixby, Eliza Price and Jillian Oncay. Their coach is Rebecca Newman.
Last year’s encouraging 35th-place finish made them realize that they could do much better, maybe even top ten, said 16-year-old Dahl.
“We set about committing our full attention to training, which included weight lifting, rowing on indoor rowing machines during the winter, and rowing hard on the water during the spring and summer months.”
With the Edina-based TCYR organization behind them and “a talented coach cheering us on,” Dahl said, the group knew they had the support they needed to crack the top ten.
“And that’s just what we did.”
