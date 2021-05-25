The Centennial boys golf team has placed sixth, fourth, and second, among 13 teams, in the last three Northwest Suburban Conference (NWSC) meets. The Cougars were sixth at Keller on May 12 with 318 as Brody Pass shot 75, Nick Nelson 78, Carter Korkowski 82 and Caden Lick 82. They were fourth at Rush Creek on May 13 with 317 as Peyton Blair shot 74, Pass 80, Nelson 81, Korkowski 82 and Lick 82. They moved up to second place at Loggers Trail on May 17 with 302. In that meet, Pass and Nelson led with 74s, while Lick and Blair each shot 77s. The conference season concluded Tuesday at Bunker Hills. After that will be Section 5AAA June 3-4 at Bunker Hills.
— Bruce Strand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.