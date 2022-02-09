Boys basketball: Cougars trip Andover 63-57
The Centennial Cougars posted their fourth win, and first over a team with a winning record, downing Andover 63-57 at home Tuesday evening. Luke Clark tallied 21 points, Ty Burgoon 13 and Reese Neudahl 10 for the Cougars (4-14). Connor Foy and Sam Musungu netted 15 each for Andover (12-7).
Girls basketball: Cougars repel Andover 72-64
Camille Cummings delivered 25 points to lead Centennial in a 72-64 win over Andover there Tuesday evening. The senior guard is averaging 18.4 points for the Cougars (12-9), who’ve won five straight games, and eight of nine.
Marisa Frost chipped in 11 points, four assists and eight rebounds; Grace Pullman 10 points; Sydney Kubes 10 points and seven rebounds; and KJ Tharp eight points and six rebounds.
Lexi Imdieke tallied 23 points for Andover (11-10).
The Cougars out-rebounded the Huskies 41-29 and matched their season high with 19 assists.
They led by 17 with six minutes left and started resting some starters. Andover used defensive pressure to pull within four with a minute left. “We put our starters back in, and they closed out the game at the free throw line,” coach Jamie Sobolik said.
Boys hockey: Cougars, Bengals deadlock 1-1
Centennial and Blaine scrapped to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday evening in Blaine, a stark contrast from their previous meeting on Jan. 27 won by the Cougars 9-1.
“Blaine just came in with more energy this time around,” Cougar coach Ritch Menne said, “and their goalie played significantly better this time. Our guys actually played pretty well and played hard.”
Both goals occurred in the second period, by Alex Hauck for Blaine (11-7-4) and by Brock Carls for Centennial (15-4-2), assisted by Drake Ramirez.
Each team was 0-for-2 on power plays. The Cougars outshot the Bengals 40-24. Blaine goalie Ryan Wallin stopped 39 shots and Centennial’s Jack Fuller stopped 23. Defenses ruled the OT as Centennial had just one shot and Blaine had three.
