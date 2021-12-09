Boys basketball: Mounds View tops Cougars 79-54
Mounds View coasted to a 79-54 win over Centennial at home Tuesday evening. The Mustangs (3-0) had Dylan Wheeler with 21 points, Kirby Kirk with 19 and Colby Deluce 12. For Centennial (0-2), Luke Clair and Taiden Johnson notched 14 points each and Ty Burgoon 10.
Girls basketball: Cougars down Armstrong 69-51
The Centennial Cougars squared their record at 2-2 (after an 0-2 start) with a defeat of Robbinsdale Armstrong, 69-51, at home Tuesday evening. Senior guard Camille Cummings led with 26 points. Macey Littlefield notched 10 points and Megan Stacy and Sydney Kubes eight each. Malayna Dille-Starks scored 21 for Armstrong (1-2).
Girls hockey: Cougars clip Anoka 3-0, stay unbeaten
Undefeated Centennial/Spring Lake Park (6-0-1) labored for a 3-0 win over Anoka (1-5) at home Tuesday evening. The Cougars outshot the Tornadoes 58-6, but Anoka goalie Gretchen Paaverud stopped 55 of them. The Cougars led 1-0 after two periods on a goal by Callie Cody in the second period. Early in the third, Lauren O’Hara and Cody each got one past Paaverud, each assisted by Megan Goodreau.
