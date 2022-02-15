Girls basketball: Cougars top Cardinals 72-54 for 7th straight win
Centennial picked up its seventh straight win, 72-54 over Coon Rapids, at home Monday night. Marisa Frost tallied 18 points, Autumn McCall 16, Sydney Kubes 15, Camille Cummings eight and Grace Pullman seven for the Cougars (14-9). Jenny Ntambwe sank 24 points for Coon Rapids (0-22).
Boys basketball: Coon Rapids downs Cougars 72-35
The Coon Rapids Cardinals (15-6) thumped the Centennial Cougars 72-35 on Monday evening, led by Khi-Johny Cummings-Coleman with 19 points and Elijah Smith with 15. Luke Clark sank 22 points for Centennial (4-16).
