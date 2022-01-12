Boys basketball: Cougars top Blaine 70-60
Senior guard Luke Clark led with 23 points as the Centennial Cougars clipped Blaine 70-60 at home Tuesday evening. Jake Ball added 17 points, Ty Burgoon 11 and Reese Neudahl nine as the Cougars (3-6) picked up their third win in four games. AJ Kaul logged 16 points and Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins 13 for Blaine (4-7). “We had a couple guys out so a few younger guys really had to step up,” coach Spencer Waldvogel said, citing Timmy Ball and Jacob Hosfield for quality minutes.
Girls basketball: Cougars upend Blaine 61-56
The Centennial Cougars got some balanced scoring and stout defense, both of which have been missing, and defeated a strong Blaine Bengals team 61-56 on Tuesday evening in Blaine.
The Cougars (5-8) have won two straight after a five-game losing streak. Blaine is 10-2.
Autumn McCall, 6-foot-1 freshman forward, led the Cougars with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Marisa Frost and Camille Cummings each tallied 13 points and each snagged nine rebounds. Sydney Kubes and Grace Pullman added eight points each and Kubes hooked eight rebounds.
For Blaine, Allison Terry netted 15 points, Jade Bryant 13 and Danielle Davis 10.
Blaine struggled at the free throw line, 13-for-26. Centennial was 9-for-30 on three-pointers.
Girls hockey: O’Hara pulls out 2-1 win for Centennial over OPC
Game-tying and game-winning goals by Lauren O’Hara lifted Centennial to a 2-1 overtime win over Osseo/Park Center on Tuesday evening in Osseo.
The Cougars (12-5-1) trailed 1-0 until O’Hara scored with 2:04 left in regulation, assisted by Olivia Wlaschin. The junior forward got her 19th goal of the season at 5:42 of overtime, assisted by Megan Goodreau.
Taverie Sherner scored for OPC (9-8) in the first period.
The Cougars outshot the OPC 35-25 with Kaitlin Groess notching 24 saves. OPC goalie McKenzie White stopped 33 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.