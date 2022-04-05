Girls hockey: Cougar awards, leaders listed
The Centennial/Spring Lake Park girls hockey team had four all-conference picks and three honorable mentions.
Named all-conference were Megan Goodreau, senior forward; Lauren O’Hara, senior forward; Olivia Wlaschin, senior defenseman; and Kaitlin Groess, sophomore goalie.
Getting honorable mentions were Teagan Kuhlenkamp, freshman forward; Hannah Thompson, junior defenseman; and Noelle Hemr, sophomore forward.
Team awards went to O’Hara (MVP), Goodreau (offensive MVP) and Wlaschin and junior goalie Anna Peterson (co-defensive MVP’s).
Scoring leaders (goals-assists-points) were O’Hara (21-30-51) and Goodreau (24-23-47). Goodreau’s career totals were 46 goals and 30 assists. O’Hara’s career totals were 28 goals and 36 assists.
The Cougars were 18-9-1 overall and 6-4-1 in conference, and were section runners-up.
Girls basketball: Cougars have 3 all-conference
The Centennial girls basketball teams had three all-Northwest Suburban Conference players and one honorable mention.
Named all-conference were senior guard Camille Cummings, senior forward Sydney Kubes and sophomore guard Marisa Frost. Cummings averaged 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds; Kubes 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 steals; and Frost 10.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals.
Autumn McCall, freshman center who averaged 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, got honorable mention.
The Cougars were 19-12 overall and 15-4 in conference. They won Section 7AAAA and advanced to state, where they lost twice.
Boys hockey: Cougar honors, leaders listed
The Centennial boys hockey team had five all-Northwest Suburban Conference picks and five honorable mentions after an 18-6-3 season including 9-4-2 in conference.
Named all-conference were Owen Van Tassel, senior forward; AJ Carls, senior forward; Jack Fuller, senior goalie; Peyton Blair, junior forward; and Harper Searles, sophomore forward.
Honorable mentions went to Brody Pass, senior forward; Cade Anderson, senior forward; Matt Everson, senior defenseman; Jake Hoylo, senior defenseman; and Brandon Hemr, senior defenseman.
Fuller, who posted a .916 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against-average, was named team MVP. Other awards went to Hoylo (most improved, and most complete player), Carls (hardest worker), and Van Tassel (character). Cali Cheesebrow got the youth hockey coach of the year award.
Top five scorers (goals-assists-points) were Van Tassel (25-26-51), Blair (24-26-50), Searles (19-28-47), Carls (17-23-40), and Hoylo (5-33-38).
Carls totaled 57 goals and 59 assists in three seasons with the Cougars. Van Tassel totaled 51 goals and 33 assists in his career.
Boys basketball: Cougar awards announced
The Centennial boys basketball team had one all-conference pick, junior guard Luke Clark, and four honorable mentions: seniors Reese Neudahl, Taiden Johnson, and Kevin Jansa, and sophomore Ty Burgoon.
Top scorers were Clark with 14.3 points per game, Nuedahl 12.4 and Johnson 8.5. The Cougars were 7-20 overall and 4-15 in conference.
Spencer Waldvogel, first-year head coach, got the Section 7AAAA coach of the year award from his peers.
Team awards, announced by Waldvogel, went to Clark and Neudahl (co-MVP’s), sophomore guard Will Quick (best defender), senior Isaiah Ward (Mr. Hustle), Johnson (most improved), Jansa and Senior Andrew Gerten (Coaches Award), and Jake Ball (Teammate of the Year, which includes a $2,000 scholarship from an anonymous donor.)
Named next year’s captains were sophomores Burgoon and Timmy Ball and junior Henry Pirner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.