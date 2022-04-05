Centennial grads take love of basketball beyond high school

Sarah Grow, one of six Centennial graduates currently in women’s college basketball, closed out a stellar career at Minnesota-Duluth as a fifth-year senior this winter.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots, earned all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate (NSIC) honors for the third time and helped the Bulldogs capture the fourth conference title of her tenure there.
As a junior, she made all-NSIC second team and all-NSIC defensive team, in 2019-20, with 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
As a sophomore, she was all-NSIC second team, averaging 11.3 points 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. She made the all-NSIC freshman team in 2017-18, averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.
At Centennial, Grow was a participant in two state basketball tournaments and four state swimming meets.
Grow, whose major is public health, is the granddaughter of a Minnesota prep legend, Norm Grow, who starred at Foley in the 1950s and held the state record for career and single-game points for decades. He was one of the original 12 chosen for the Minnesota Basketball Hall of Fame.
Her brother Kevin Grow, a 6-foot-8 center, had a standout college career at Carleton.About the large group in college hoops, Cougar coach Jamie Sobolik remarked: “It is amazing to see the number of players grow up in our community that have taken that love and passion for basketball to levels beyond high school. Our program has been very lucky to have motivated players and supportive families.”
The others are:
Sara Stapleton, Wisconsin Badgers 6-foot-3 junior post, played in 27 games, with 11 starts, and averaged 13.4 minutes, 4.0 points, and 2.1 rebounds. She is the only CHS graduate to play in the Big Ten.
Sydney Stapleton, Sara’s sister, was heading into her senior year at South Dakota State, but suffered a knee injury last spring, and called it a career rather than come back after graduating.)
Claire Orth, North Dakota 5-foot-10 senior guard, had her best season, averaging 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 assists. UND was 15-14 overall and 9-9 in the Summit League.
Jodi Anderson, also at UND, is a 5-foot-11 freshman guard who appeared in 17 games, averaging 11.2 minutes and 3.4 points.
Jenna Guyer, 6-foot-2 freshman center at Wisconsin-Green Bay, took a red-shirt year.
Taylor McAulay, 6-foot sophomore guard at Drake, suffered a knee injury last summer and missed the season. She has played one season as a substitute with a single-game high of 11 points.
