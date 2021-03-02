The Centennial Dance Team qualified for the state Class 3A meet in both categories after placing second in Jazz and third in High-Kick at Section 3AAA.
Their section performance Saturday at Bloomington Kennedy, in competition with 14 schools, sends the CDT to the state meet, slated for March 12-13 at Edina High School — which will cap a very challenging season.
“We started the season with a week of tryouts, followed by a six-week pause in sports,” coach Sarah Austin noted, referring to the Covid-19 shutdown. “It was very challenging, but the team continued to train and practice via Google meets for six weeks.
“On January 4, the team was able to have our first in-person practice for the season. With one week to prepare, competitions started the 16th of January.”
In the Northwest Suburban Conference, Centennial placed fifth in Jazz and sixth in High Kick among 14 schools.
Senior captains are Adyson Bellis, Alayna Ferguson, and Eve Caturia. Junior captains are Claire Skogen and Taylor O'she.
Spring Lake Park was section champion in both Jazz and High-Kick.
The Centennial team is dancing to an Aerosmith song, "Amazing,” in Jazz, and to a Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson mix for Kick.
Assistant coaches are Caitlin Schuler and alumni Kati Stratioti, Sally Vijums, Cecilia Sanvick and Sophia Taylor.
“The team would like to thank all of their fans who were able to cheer them on in person or from the live stream this year,” Austin said. “Also a big thank you to the community for their support in donations and purchasing the team’s discount card. With the impact of Covid-19, the team was unable to fundraise.”
Tryouts will be held this spring for next year’s team. When dates and times are determined they’ll be posted on the school website. There were no tryouts last spring because of shutdown so the team didn’t add many new members.
(0) comments
