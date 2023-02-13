The Centennial dance teams will both compete at the state tournament after qualifying Saturday at their section meet at Bloomington Kennedy.
Centennial’s High-Kick team placed first among 14 teams, and the Jazz team placed third. The top three advance to state.
Coached by Sarah Austin, the Centennial Jazz team will compete Friday at 2 p.m., and the Kick team will compete on Saturday at 2 p.m., at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Centennial captains are Ellianna Austin, Sydney Claseman, Brenna Person, and Lauren Scheurer.
Austin’s assistant coaches are Caitlin Schuler, Kati Stratioti, Sally Vijums, Cecilia Sanvick, and Stella Luikart.
