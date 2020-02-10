Centennial Dance Team swept the Jazz and High-Kick championships at Section 3AAA on Saturday, advancing to state for the sixth straight year in Kick and fourth straight in Jazz.
The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Target Center.
In sectionals at Bloomington Kennedy, the top three in Kick were Centennial, Spring Lake Park, and Henry Sibley, and the top three in Jazz were Centennial, Spring Lake Park, and Mounds View. Three teams advance.
“The dance team program has grown in numbers and talent every season for the last five years,” coach Sarah Austin said, “and continues to improve and excel because of the culture created on the team.
“From middle school to high school all athletes are ‘all in.’ The team sets goals and expectations and each member does their part to contribute.”
Centennial’s Kick performance, Austin said, was a Dream Girls mix with a music theatre style. The CDT got a perfect rank of 4 from the judges for high energy and precision. In Jazz, they danced to “This is Where We Come Alive” and again had a perfect rank of 4 in recognition of difficult choreography and execution of turns, leaps and jumps.
Centennial has 14 dancers and two managers in Jazz, and 32 dancers and two managers in Kick. The roster has 55 dancers in all.
Team captains are Mackenzie Callahan, Kilyn McClellan, Cecillia Sanvick, Bryanna Lackner, Clare Littlefield, and Sophia Taylor.
Prior to the sectionals, Centennial placed third among 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
