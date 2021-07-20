Centennial Area Education Foundation hosts 1st golf tournament

The Centennial Area Education Foundation (CAEF) and 40 registered golfers hit the links at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake on Saturday, July 17, for the foundation’s first golf tournament.
CAEF is a nonprofit organization that supports the Centennial School District by raising funds independently, typically for educational grants and college scholarships for graduating seniors of Centennial High School. CAEF raises most of its funds from a spring gala, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala has been canceled for the last two years. In need of more funds and after discussing the possibility of a golf tournament for several years, the foundation decided to move ahead, because the event is held outside and it’s easier for participants to socially distance themselves.
Players were able to register on the CAEF website to participate. A $150 fee included access to the driving range, mega putt, party carts and proxies along the course as well as dinner and awards after the tournament. The tournament also gave local businesses the opportunity to sponsor a hole on the course, a beverage cart, a party cart or the bar and dinner afterwards. In its inaugural year, the CAEF was thrilled to have several local sponsors show support for both the foundation and the Centennial School District.
Golfers checked in for the event at noon on Saturday, July 10, and enjoyed a Bloody Mary bar and grill in the circle at Majestic Oaks. The tournament began at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start, where players begin play simultaneously while teeing off on different holes of the course. The tournament was played in a scramble format; teams of four decided after each stroke which of the four players had the best shot. The players from that team then hit their balls from that agreed-upon location and the process continues until the team holes out. Dixon Golf and other organizations were out on the course holding contests for the players throughout the tournament.
The winners Colton Adamson, Pete Wimpfheimer, Sam Dulian and Ethan Daher were presented with a trophy in the Majestic outdoor tent after the conclusion of the tournament, where dinner was served and a raffle was held. After a successful day of golf, the event raised over $13,000 in funds for educational grants and college scholarships for Centennial students.
Members of the foundation were thrilled with the success of the tournament and the impact it will have on local education.
“We started out 20 years ago with no money in the bank, and now we have a considerable sum of money in the bank and we are able to fulfill our mission even in times of restricted fundraising, so it feels pretty good,” said Jan Kreminski, CAEF executive committee director and former president.
Bettinger added, “Each year it’s been impressive, from when I started to where we are at now, with the amount of fundraisers we are able to do and just putting together such a great organization for the school and for our kids.”
CAEF plans to bring back the golf tournament in 2022 and possibly make it an even bigger event.
“We already have been talking about year number two and planning to expand a little bit,” said Bettinger. “I’ll wait to comment any further on that until we actually get it locked in.”
