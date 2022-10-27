Centennial repeated as Section 7AAA cross country champions, edging two conference rivals, on Thursday at Anoka High School.
Team scoring was Centennial 63, Blaine 66, Andover 70, Duluth East 81, Coon Rapids 120, Anoka 140, Cambridge-Isanti 158, Forest Lake and 179.
Senior captain Eli Berg led the Cougars, finishing third in a personal best 16:34.
Close behind were sophomore Alex Persing placing sixth in 16:43 and senior Charles Bolkcom seventh in 16:47. The five counting scores also included senior Evan Pouliot, 17th in 17:00, and junior Jacob Podratz, 30th in 17:35. Also headed for state are seniors Kavan Johnson (33rd) and Matt Washburn (38th).
“The key was that each boy in the top five ran the best race of their season by at least 20 seconds,” said Eric Hotakainen, assistant coach, adding, “Eli Berg’s leadership inspired the boys to do what they did.”
Persing shattered his personal best by 43 seconds and got under 17 minutes for the first time. Podratz, a 400 meter specialist in track, out-sprinted another runner to the chute and beat him by .05 second.
River Santiago, Blaine junior, was champion in 16:02, followed by Andover junior Aidan Gomes (16:09) and Berg.
In the conference meet two weeks earlier, Blaine was second, Centennial third and Andover fifth among 14 points. (Robbinsdale Armstrong was champion.)
The Cougars, who placed 14th at state last year, will return to St. Olaf College on held Saturday, Nov. 5. The girls Class 3A race starts at 9:30 a.m. and boys at 10:30 a.m.
