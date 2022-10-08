Eli Berg was individual champion and led Centennial to first place in a close two-team race Thursday at the Thundering Royal Elk Invitational near Elk River.
Top three teams among 11 were Centennial with 32, Heritage Christian 34 and St. Paul Central 96.
Berg, senior captain led the whole way and won the race in a time of 16:58 at a park in Otsego. Heritage’s Levi Dougherty ws next in 17:07.
Following for the Cougars were senior Charlie Bolkcom (third,17:15), sophomore Alex Persing (seventh, 17:34), senior Evan Pouliot (ninth, 17:37), and senior captain Matt Washburn (12th, 17:50).
Washburn dived across the finish line to beat a Heritage runner by one-tenth of a second, securing the win. Had that not happened, Centennial would have tied Heritage and won anyway in the tie-breaker as their sixth runner, senior Kavan Johnson (15th, 18:13) beat Heritage’s sixth.
This meet is co-hosted by the Zimmerman Thunder, Rogers Royals, and Elk River Elks, three schools in the same district.
Big meets coming up are the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Elk River on Oct. 12 and Section 7AAA on Oct. 27.
