The Centennial boys placed a close third among 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet Wednesday.
Robbinsdale Armstrong was champion with 90 points, followed by Blaine with 96, Centennial 102, Osseo 105, Andover 128, Maple Grove 148, Champlin Park 158, Totino-Grace 177, Coon Rapids 190, Anoka 225, Spring Lake Park 265, Rogers 337, Elk River 439, Park Center 453.
The individual champion was Noah Breker of Armstrong in 15:27.
The Cougars were led by senior Eli Berg in eighth place (17:00), followed closely by senior Charlie Bolkcom in 14th (17:30) and sophomore Alex Persing in 15th (17:31). Also making all-conference (top 28) was senior Evan Pouliot finishing 26th (17:47). The fifth runner was senior Kavan Johnson in (18:10), getting honorable mention.
