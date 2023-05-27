Centennial won the long relay and got two impressive throws by Timmy Ball in placing eighth of 13 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference track meet Tuesday and Thursday in Elk River.
Blaine was champion, edging second-place Champlin Park 110-104
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Centennial won the long relay and got two impressive throws by Timmy Ball in placing eighth of 13 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference track meet Tuesday and Thursday in Elk River.
Blaine was champion, edging second-place Champlin Park 110-104
Centennial strided to first place in the 4x800 relay with Charles Bolkcom, Eli Berg, Jacob Podratz and Kavan Johnson, in 8:14.04, two seconds ahead of Anoka.
Ball, a senior, placed second in shot put with a 50-0 throw and second in discus with a heave of 167-10, both personal bests. His discus ranks seventh in the state. Ball finished behind Andrew Edwards of Blaine (52-4) and Sean Erickson of Champlin Park (175-1).
The Cougar 4x400 placed third (3:27.27) with Samuel Zeresenay, Podratz, Berg and Bolkcom. They were sixth in 4x100 and ninth in the 4x200.
Top individual running finishes were by Trystan Green, fourth, 100 dash (11.50), and Isaiah Tandoh, fifth, 200 dash (23.24).
Also scoring points (top nine) were Gavin Moore, seventh, 200 (23.44); Zeresenay, eighth, 400 (51.61); Podratz, ninth, 400 (51.87); Berg, ninth, 1600 (4:38.44) Bolkcom and Ethan Kreklau, ninth, pole vault, each 11-0.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.