The Centennial boys placed seventh of nine teams in the Section 5AAA true-team meet Tuesday in Forest Lake,, with the host Rangers nabbing the title.
The Cougar highlight was winning the 4x800 in 8:24.35, less than second ahead of Forest Lake. Runners were juniors Eli Berg and Charlie Bolkcom, senior PJ Marshall and sophomore Jacob Podratz.
Lance Liu placed third in shot put with 46-11 3/4 and fourth in discus (127-2).
Other top-ten finishes were by Jacob Podratz, seventh, 400 dash (54.50); Colin Lee, ninth, 100 dash (11.45); Tyler Celotta, ninth, 1600 run (4:52.04); Samuel Zeresenay, 10th, 200 dash (23.26); and Mason Willenbring, 10th, triple jump (37-2 1/2).
