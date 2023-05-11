The Centennial boys excelled in relay events but placed sixth of nine teams in the Section 5AAA true-team meet at Forest Lake on Tuesday, won by Blaine.
The Cougars won the 4x400 in 3:27.97 and the 4x800 in 8:22.47. They also took third in the 4x100 (44.64).
Top individual was Timmy Ball placing third in shot put (51-11 1/4) and discus (157-10), both personal bests.
Trystan Green placed fourth in the 100 dash (11.55) with Samuel Zeresenay fifth (11.60). Kavan Johnson was fifth in the 800 (2:08.48) with Alexander Persing sixth (2:09.29).
Also in the top dozen were: Isaiah Tandoh, sixth, 200 (23.33); Charles Balkcom, seventh, pole vault (10-4); Eli Berg, eighth,1600 (4:46.17); Lukas Andrie, 11th, 300 hurdles (44.35); Liban Ahmed, 12th, 1600 (4:51.27); and Logan Huss, 12th, discus (126-11).
