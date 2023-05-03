The Centennial boys placed fifth of seven teams in a meet Tuesday at Blaine won by Champlin Park. The Cougars’ lone first place came from the 4x400 with Samuel Zeresenay, Jacob Podratz, Eli Berg, and Max Johnson in 3:32.01. Berg took second in the 800 run (2:02.27) with Podratz fifth (2:07.41). Timmy Ball was third in shot put (48-5) and discus (142-9). Charles Bolkcom was fifth in pole vault (10-6). Trystan Green took third in the 100 dash (11.40). Podratz was third in the 400 dash (52.20). Zeresenay was fourth in the 200 dash (23.45). Lukas Andrie was fifth in 300 hurdles (44.44). The Cougar 4x800 team was second (8:46) with Kyler Nelson, Matthew Washburn, Bolkcom and Talen Greeson.

