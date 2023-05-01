White Bear Lake track-and-field held the first meet at the new outdoor facility on the north high school campus on Saturday. The White Bear Lake Coed Invitational’s boys meet had eight teams, including the Bears and two other teams covered by Press Publications, Centennial and Mahtomedi.
Spring Lake Park placed first, followed by White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, and Centennial. Conditions were cold and overcast with a chilling wind.
Bennett Gilson led the Bears as he won triple jump while placing second in long jump and fourth in high jump. The Bears had three other firsts, by Caleb Anderson in 100 dash, Luke Williams in the 1600 and Nate Tolbec in the 3200. Vatel Henderson was second in triple jump and Dhruva Pingale third in the 3200.
Centennial highlights were Timothy Ball winning discus and taking second in the shot put, and Charles Bolkcom placing first in the 800 run. Brock Burgraff ran second and Samuel Zeresany third in 100 dash. Zeresenay took third the 200 with Gavin Moore fourth and Isaiah Tandoh fifth. Jacob Podratz was third in the 400. The Cougars had two second-place relays.
Mahtomedi’s 4x200 team of Maxwell Holley, Ramsey Morrel, Corey Bohmert, William Newman nipped Centennial at the wire. Also placing first were Liam Wise in the 400 dash, Owen Carlson in high jump and Jonah McCormick in 110 hurdles. Placing second were Ryan Pavlick in the 800, Blake Fedie in 300 hurdles and John Gibbens in the 1600.
1. Spring Lake Park 158.5
Event winners, and all Bears, Cougars and Zephyrs who placed
100 dash — (1) Caleb Anderson, WBL, 11.32 (2) Brock Burggraff, Cen, 11.48 (3) Samuel Zeresenay, Cen, 11.55 … (5) Trystan Green, Cen, 11.66 (8) Logan Fisher, WBL, 11.83
200 dash — (1) Broderick Stewart, SLP, 23.25 (2) Caleb Anderson, WBL, 23.3 (3) Samuel Zeresenay, Cen, 23.44 (4) Gavin Moore, Cen, 23.99 (5) Isaiah Tandoh, Cen, 24.02 … (7) Hayden Schafer, Mah, 24.32
400 dash — (1) Liam Wise, Mah, 52.33 … (3) Jacob Podratz, Cen, 53.36 (5) Maxwell Johnson, Cen, 55.63 (6) Connor Erickson, WBL, 56.48
800 run — (1) Charles Bolkcom, Cen, 2:08.13 (2) Ryan Pavlick, Mah, 2:10.08 … (4) Ryley Murphy, WBL, 2:10.82 (5) Alex Persing, Cen, 2:11.27 (7) Tanner Hoel, WBL, 2:14.74 (8) Vaughn Larson, WBL, 2:15.09
1600 run — (1) Luke Williams, WBL, 4:34.14 (2) John Gibbens, Mah, 4:40.31 … (5) Isaac Kolstad, WBL, 4:46.61
3200 run — (1) Nate Tobec, WBL, 10:27 …. (3) Dhruva Pingale, WBL, 10:36 (4) Evan Pouliot, Cen, 10:37 (7) Wyatt Siess, Mah, 11:05
100 hurdles — (1) Jonah McCormick, Mah, 15.25 … (4) Tyrese Behnken, WBL, 17.50 (5) Femi Anamasaun, WBL, 17.55
300 hurdles — (1) Isaac Ononiwu, SLP, 41.39 (2) Blake Fedie, Mah, 42.47 … (4) Tomi Animasaun, WBL, 45.44 (5) Nils Landes, Mah, 45.49 (6) Charles Wills, Cen, 45.66 (8) Femi Animasaun, WBL, 46.07
4x100 relay — (1) Park 45.72 (2) WBL 45.75
4x200 relay — (1) Mahtomedi: Maxwell Holley, Ramsey Morrel, Corey Bohmert, William Newman 1:37.01 (2) Centennial 1:37.08
4x400 relay — (1) SLP 3:37.05 (2) Centennial 3:42.94 (3) Mahtomedi 3:43.37
4x800 relay — (1) SLP 8:34.46 (2) Mahtomedi 8:34.79 (3) WBL 8:52.43
Long jump — (1) Isaac Ononiwu, SLP, 21-3/4 (2) Bennett Gilson, WBL, 20-3 1/2 … (4) Rayshaun Brakes, WBL, 19-10 1/2 (7) Maxwell Holley, Mah, 19-4 1/2
Triple jump — (1) Bennett Gilson, WBL, 43-8 3/4 (2) Vatel Henderson, WBL, 40-7 … (6) Nils Landes, Mah, 37-11 1/2
High jump — (1) Owen Carlson, Mah, 6-2 … (4) Bennett Gilson, WBL, 5-10 (5) Jonah McCormick, Mah, 5-8
Pole vault — (1) Sabastian Santiago, SLP, 12-6 … (5) Ethan Krecklau, Cen, 10-6 (6) Ian Cran, WBL, 10-0, and Charles Bolkcom, Cen, 10-0 (8) Tommy Cao, WBL, 9-6
Shot put — (1) Aaron Chanthanavong, SLP, 47-1 1/2 (2) Timothy Ball, Cen, 46-4 … (4) Emmet Poppleman, Mah, 44-11
Discus — (1) Timothy Ball, Cen, 143-7 … (4) Cody Dvorak, Mah, 136-11 1/2 (7) Palmer Emery, Mah, 118-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.