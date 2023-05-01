White Bear Lake track-and-field held the first meet at the new outdoor facility on the north high school campus on Saturday. The White Bear Lake Coed Invitational’s boys meet had eight teams, including the Bears and two other teams covered by Press Publications, Centennial and Mahtomedi. 

Spring Lake Park placed first, followed by White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, and Centennial. Conditions were cold and overcast with a chilling wind.

