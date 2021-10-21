Centennial’s string of three consecutive section championships was ended by Duluth East on Tuesday evening as the Greyhounds shut down the Cougars 3-0 in Duluth. The Greyhounds (17-1-1) got some revenge after losing to Centennial 3-0 and 4-0 in the last two section tournaments. Centennial, which advanced to finals beating Forest Lake 4-0 and Coon Rapids 1-0, finished 11-5-1.
Latest News
- Cross country: Mahtomedi girls are MEC champions, boys place 3rd
- Girls soccer: Mustangs blank Crimson 2-0 to earn state trip
- Boys soccer: Mustangs topple Park Center and No. 1 Maple Grove for section crown
- Boys soccer: Duluth East ends Cougar reign 3-0
- Girls soccer: Cougars thump Andover 7-2, head for state
- Tennis: Zephyrs’ Munson is section runner-up for another state trip
- Boys cross country: Bears place 4th in conference meet; girls 7th
- Girls soccer: Zephyrs are section champs after shootout with Totino-Grace
Most Popular
Articles
- Letters to the Editor
- Circle Pines resident’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ display is back for 3rd year
- Girls soccer: Bears finally get past semifinals as Maloy leads OT win over Raptors
- Letters to the editor
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- White Bear Lake Area 2021 Voters’ Guide
- Football: Two rare TD plays help Bears trip Osseo 41-27
- Changes coming to Whitaker Street intersection
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- The Grasshoppers reunite after 50-plus years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
Online Poll
Will you allow your child/children to go trick-or-treating this Halloween?
This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is highly recommending trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties. Masks are also encouraged.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.