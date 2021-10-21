Centennial’s string of three consecutive section championships was ended by Duluth East on Tuesday evening as the Greyhounds shut down the Cougars 3-0 in Duluth. The Greyhounds (17-1-1) got some revenge after losing to Centennial 3-0 and 4-0 in the last two section tournaments. Centennial, which advanced to finals beating Forest Lake 4-0 and Coon Rapids 1-0, finished 11-5-1.

