Centennial toppled Anoka 3-0 in the first round of Section 7AAA on Tuesday in Anoka, reversing a 3-2 loss to the Tornadoes (7-8-2) in conference play. Cougar goalie Vinny Wry made eight saves in the team’s fourth consecutive shutout and ninth of the season. Scoring goals were Minty Shady, Lance Laden and Numeryi Ame, with Cal Babiash providing two assists. The No. 5 seeded Cougars (10-6) will play at No. 1 Andover (12-3-1) on Thursday, starting 5 p.m. Andover won their conference matchup 6-3.
Boys soccer: Cougars trip Anoka 3-0 in section, face No. 1 Andover
