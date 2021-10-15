Centennial found the net once in the first half and made it stand up for 1-0 victory over Coon Rapids at home Thursday evening in the Section 7AAA semifinals. Aiden Dockendorf, junior midfielder, delivered the goal, assisted by Horoom Bula. With goalkeeper Isaac Verke making 10 saves, the Cougars posted their 10th shutout, and avenged a 2-1 conference loss to the Cardinals (8-8). The No. 2 seeded, defending champion Cougars (11-4-1) advance to the section finals Tuesday, 7 p.m., at No. 1 Duluth East (16-1-1). The Greyhounds, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, ousted Andover 3-0 in the other semifinal. The victor advances to the state tournament. First-round games will be played between Oct. 26 and 28.

