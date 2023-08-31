With stout defense and two second-half goals, Centennial handed Park Center is first loss 2-0 at home Wednesday evening. “Super proud of the team effort,” coach Jeff Ottosen said. “Fantastic job on our back line of Keaten Frase, Noah Marquard and Beckett Babiash. Brilliant job in the net by our keeper (Georden Tschida).” After a scoreless first half, CJ Scherer and Sebastian Fernandez found the net in the second half, with assists from Minty Shady and Mateo Ortiz. The Cougars are 2-1, and the Pirates dropped to 2-1-1.

