With stout defense and two second-half goals, Centennial handed Park Center is first loss 2-0 at home Wednesday evening. “Super proud of the team effort,” coach Jeff Ottosen said. “Fantastic job on our back line of Keaten Frase, Noah Marquard and Beckett Babiash. Brilliant job in the net by our keeper (Georden Tschida).” After a scoreless first half, CJ Scherer and Sebastian Fernandez found the net in the second half, with assists from Minty Shady and Mateo Ortiz. The Cougars are 2-1, and the Pirates dropped to 2-1-1.
Boys soccer Cougars stymie Park Center 2-0
- By Bruce Strand, sports writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Football: Minnetonka downs Bears 38-7 in opener
- Football: Cougars rumble past Coon Rapids 48-22 in opener
- Volleyball: Bears trip Tartan 3-1, start season 2-0
- Volleyball: Cougars lose 3-0 at Hopkins
- Boys soccer Cougars stymie Park Center 2-0
- Back To School
- Special Teams founder receives police commendation
- Volleyball: Cougars trip Irondale in four
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes One Stop to close
- Construction underway at Big Wood Brewery's future home
- Marina works to comply with lake ordinances
- Let the chaos begin: Bears’ defensive guru gets back to work
- Girls soccer: Bears score late, tie Centennial 1-1 in opener
- Special Teams founder receives police commendation
- Shoreview family embarks on journey
- Lino Lakes home partially destroyed by fire
- White Bear man's body found in Bald Eagle Lake
- Sunflower Festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 8
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.