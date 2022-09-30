The Centennial Cougars tripped Champlin Park 2-1 on Thursday evening at home, one of the highlights of a .500 season so far.
Scoring for the Cougars (6-6 overall, 5-6 conference) were Dominic Trejo-Monson, assisted by Minty Shady, and Aidan Dockendorf, assisted by Keaton Frase.
Goalie Vincent Wry stopped 10 of 11 shots on goal by the Rebels, who are 8-3 and were averaging 4.5 goals per game.
Coach Jeff Ottosen said the game plan was to disrupt the high-powered Rebel offense and create higher-percentage opportunities of their own. “An outstanding team effort, executing a game plan,” assessed Cougar coach Jeff Ottosen.
Teamwork and focus were evident throughout, he said: “Exactly the outcome we sought as we prepare for sections.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.