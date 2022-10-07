Minty Shady delivered the game’s lone goal in overtime as Centennial closed the regular season with a 1-0 win over Osseo, their eighth shutout, there on Thursday evening.
Shady scored during the second five-minute overtime on a play started by defender Keaten Frase, who headed a ball back towards Cal Babiash from over 35 yards away. Babiash won the ball off a defender’s poor touch. As coach Jeff Ottosen described the play, Minty flowed central and made a perfect turn on the ball forwarded by Babash. His left-footed finish went low into the corner about 14 yards out.
Vinny Wry made five saves in the shutout, which was the third in a row by the Cougars and eighth overall this season. The defensive crew includes Frase, Noah Marquard, Lance Laden, Aiden Ballard, Beckett Babiash and Wry. Ottosen cited assistant Dave Miller who “over the last 30 years has trained our defenses and often our keepers as well.”
Centennial finished 7-6 in the Northwest Suburban for seventh place among 14 teams. Maple Grove was champion with a 12-1 mark, followed by Armstrong 10-2 and Andover 9-2-2.
The Cougars are 9-6 overall with four straight wins heading into Section 7AAA starting Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.