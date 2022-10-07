Minty Shady delivered the game’s lone goal in overtime as Centennial closed the regular season with a 1-0 win over Osseo, their eighth shutout, there on Thursday evening.

Shady scored during the second five-minute overtime on a play started by defender Keaten Frase, who headed a ball back towards Cal Babiash from over 35 yards away. Babiash won the ball off a defender’s poor touch. As coach Jeff Ottosen described the play, Minty flowed central and made a perfect turn on the ball forwarded by Babash. His left-footed finish went low into the corner about 14 yards out. 

