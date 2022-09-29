Conference leader Maple Grove handed Centennial a 4-0 loss on Wednesday evening, sparked by Chris Frantz with two goals. Centennial is 5-6 overall and 4-6 in the Northwest Suburban. The No. 4 ranked Crimson are 9-1 in conference, leading a close race over Andover (8-0-2), Armstrong (8-1-1) and Champlin Park (8-2).
Boys soccer: Cougars lost to first-place Maple Grove 4-0
-
- Updated
- 1
Latest News
- Girls soccer: Costly loss for Bears, to Woodbury 1-0
- Volleyball: Cougar edge Andover in tight 5-gamer
- Boys soccer: Cougars stymie Champlin Park 2-1
- Tennis: Bears beat East Ridge, finish 3rd in conference
- Boys soccer: Woodbury trips Bears 2-1
- Swimming: Bears lose to Forest Lake, win 3 events
- Cross country: Cougar boys, girls champs at Osseo Invitational
- Tennis: Mahtomedi shares MEC crown after closing with 5-2 win over Simley
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Hugo project moves ahead to council
- Concert last event for city’s ‘original sports bar’
- Blaine takes Lexington to court over water system
- Boat slip swap approved in Commercial Bay
- Football: Zephyrs 4-0 after wet homecoming win over Tartan 36-14
- Multiple fire departments battle house fire for over 5 hours
- Public safety building expansion moves forward
- Vote close for market-rate apartment complex
- Boys x-country: Bears place 5th in Maroon race at U of M gala
- New boutique encourages customers to ‘be a ray of sunshine every day’
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
(1) comment
Thanks for info!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.