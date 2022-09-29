Conference leader Maple Grove handed Centennial a 4-0 loss on Wednesday evening, sparked by Chris Frantz with two goals. Centennial is 5-6 overall and 4-6 in the Northwest Suburban. The No. 4 ranked Crimson are 9-1 in conference, leading a close race over Andover (8-0-2), Armstrong (8-1-1) and Champlin Park (8-2).

(1) comment

Dolores Jackson

Thanks for info!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.