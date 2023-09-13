Centennial dominated the second half and defeated Rogers 6-1 on Tuesday evening in Rogers. The score was 1-1 at halftime before the Cougars hit three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Dominic Trejo-Munson and CJ Sherer each booted two goals, and Mason Willengring and Sebastian Fernandez one each, for Centennial (4-1 in conference, 4-2 overall). Fernandez made two assists, and Trejo-Munson, JJ Bliss and Brady Patrick one each. Preston Blay scored for the Royass (1-4, 2-5), who had just two shots on goal.
Boys soccer: Cougars heat up in 2nd half, beat Rogers 6-1
