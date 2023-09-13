Centennial dominated the second half and defeated Rogers 6-1 on Tuesday evening in Rogers. The score was 1-1 at halftime before the Cougars hit three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Dominic Trejo-Munson and CJ Sherer each booted two goals, and Mason Willengring and Sebastian Fernandez one each, for Centennial (4-1 in conference, 4-2 overall). Fernandez made two assists, and Trejo-Munson, JJ Bliss and Brady Patrick one each. Preston Blay scored for the Royass (1-4, 2-5), who had just two shots on goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.