The Centennial Cougars lost their first match to Blaine 2-1 there Saturday after the scheduled opener against Coon Rapids was rained out Thursday evening. The first half at Blaine ended 0-0. Cal Babiash scored in the 45th minute, assisted by Dominic Trejo. Blaine’s Jack Moore tied the score in the 51st minute and got the game winner in the 79th minute with just 23 seconds left. Blaine was 8-3-2 last year with two losses to the Cougars.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.