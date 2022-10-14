The Centennial Cougars season ended with a 4-1 loss to Andover on Thursday evening in Andover. The Cougars got the first goal of the game and was tied 1-1 at the half but Andover (13-2-2) drilled three goals in the second half. Baraka Tarleton had two goals for the Huskies. Centennial finished 10-7.

