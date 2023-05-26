Brol Scherman pumped in seven goals as Centennial beat Rogers 16-4 in their final conference game Wednesday evening. Scherman, a  junior, had 46 goals in the regular season. Logan Adams and Gavin Cunningham added three goals each, Solomon Marshall two and Kai Hermodson one. The Cougars finished third among 12 teams in the Northwest Suburban. The top three teams were Maple Grove 11-0, Armstrong 10-1, and Centennial 9-2. Four teams tied for fourth place with 6-5 records. The Cougars take a 9-4 overall record into sectionals starting into Section 7A starting June 1.

