Brol Scherman pumped in seven goals as Centennial beat Rogers 16-4 in their final conference game Wednesday evening. Scherman, a junior, had 46 goals in the regular season. Logan Adams and Gavin Cunningham added three goals each, Solomon Marshall two and Kai Hermodson one. The Cougars finished third among 12 teams in the Northwest Suburban. The top three teams were Maple Grove 11-0, Armstrong 10-1, and Centennial 9-2. Four teams tied for fourth place with 6-5 records. The Cougars take a 9-4 overall record into sectionals starting into Section 7A starting June 1.
Boys lacrosse: Scherman leads Cougars past Rogers 16-4, playoffs next
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Boys track: Bears 5th in SEC meet; Olekunle, 4x800 nab gold
- Girls track: Bears 5th in SEC meet, Porter wins 800
- Softball: Cougars top Irondale 9-2, Champlin 1-0; face Maple Grove in semifinals
- Girls lacrosse: Cougars beat Rogers 11-9 in NWSC finale
- Boys lacrosse: Scherman leads Cougars past Rogers 16-4, playoffs next
- Softball: Barber, Bears edge North, Anthony in 12-inning duel 1-0 at section
- Civil War coming to life in special Memorial Day ceremony
- White Bear Lake Police Chief announces retirement
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes couple travels world by boat
- Rice Lake Elementary turns 30
- Shoreview Community Foundation celebrates 15 years
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Former gambling manager plays discrimination card
- RAMSEY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS
- One resident injured in White Bear Lake fire, another arrested
- A military love story remembered in letters
- Tennis: Mahtomedi repels Centennial 4-3 in section semifinals, faces Mounds View in title match
- Baseball: Homers help Mahtomedi fend off Centennial 9-7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.