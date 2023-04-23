Mahtomedi edged Centennial 8-7 on Friday evening in chilly and snowy conditions at Centennial. It was Mahtomedi’s opening game. Centennial has a 2-2 record. Scoring data is not available at this posting.
Latest News
- Boys lacrosse: Mahtomedi nips Centennial 8-7
- Baseball: Bears clip East Ridge 4-1 with 3-run seventh
- Boys lacrosse: Bears thump Park 15-4
- Girls lacrosse: Zephyrs beat Roseville, lose to Breck
- Tennis: Mahtomedi tops Simley 7-0
- Boys lacrosse: Bears finish strong, beat Raiders 12-9 in opener
- Girls lacrosse: Bears nip CDH 9-8
- Residents weigh in on Highway 61 corridor
Most Popular
Articles
- Bear Boating could use more mates
- Middle school students present ‘Annie Jr.’
- White Bear Hockey association sues former gambling manager
- Friday night lights to debut in 2024
- Barber & Barber: Bears dynamic duo starts final season together
- 5K run/walk to honor Shoreview avid runner
- Whistleblowers may have been catalyst to lawsuit
- Memory-care facility would fit odd-shaped lot
- Taste of Shoreview: A food fest and community fundraiser
- Residents weigh in on Highway 61 corridor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.