Centennial (1-1) defeated Park Center 15-1 there on Monday evening, led by Colden Anderson with five goals and two assists, and Logan Anderson with four goals and five assists. Kai Ermodson and Cody Easton added two goals each, and Solomon Marshall and Gavin Jorud one each. Leaders in ground balls were Anderson with seven, Adams with five and Lars Goeritz and Kellen Krumweide with four each. Carson Bednar was in goal.
