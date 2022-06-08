The Centennial Cougars gave up a goal just 10 seconds into their Section 7 semi-final game Tuesday evening but quickly gained control of the acton and defeated the Duluth Wolfpack 13-4 at home.
Duluth’s Hayden Clore charged to the net and scored right off the opening face-off. Centennial’s Sam Rodriguez countered 20 seconds later, and again 25 seconds after that, for a quick 2-1 lead.
The Cougars led 4-1 after one quarter, 6-2 at the half, 9-4 at the third stop, and got the game’s last four goals in the fourth period. Rodriguez tallied five goals. AJ Carls, Noah Berger, Isaiah Ward and Brol Scherman two apiece.
For Duluth, Crole had two goals, and Mason Smith and Tyler Smith one each.
Centennial (13-2) faces Chisago Lakes (12-3) in the finals at home Thursday, 7 p.m. Last year, Chisago Lakes edged the Cougars 12-11 in the finals. The Cougars had won the previous two sectionals in 2019 and 2019. (There was no season in 2020.)
(0) comments
