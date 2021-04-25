Centennial won its first two games last week, over Armstrong 8-5 on Monday at home and Osseo-Park Center 16-0 on Wednesday at Osseo.
Against Armstrong, goalie Andreas “Bubba” Bramscher stopped 13 of 18 shots. AJ Carls, Noah Berger and Matt Clough notched two goals each, with Clough also assisting on two.
“Good to shake off the rust with a quality opponent for the first game of the season,” coach Jon Beach said. “We leaned on Noah, Matt, and AJ to get us going.”
Against OPC, twelve different players scored. Brol Scherman and Cooper Larson each had two goals. Isaiah Ward, Berger, Carls, Dylan Zak, Kai Hermodson, Clough, Tyson Bautsch, Reese Littlefield, Brock Serna, and Christian Comstock made one each.
“Nice to get the younger guys a look on varsity,” Beach said. “Brol, Isaiah, and Cooper stepped up to the plate while we rested our heavy guns. Defense was solid, only giving up one shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.